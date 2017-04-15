New thrift store supports Chaplaincy Health Care’s hospice program

Judi Schofstoll pointed to a small, sturdy-looking wooden cabinet. Then she pointed to her miniature poodle Toby, a service dog.

“I’m (buying the cabinet) so I can put all of his toys in there. If I tell him to put his toys away, he’s going to learn that’s where they go,” she said.

The Kennewick woman found the cabinet at Chaplaincy Repeat Boutique last week. She was glad she did, in more ways than one.

The new addition to her home will help keep Toby’s toys organized, and the sale will help Chaplaincy Health Care’s hospice program — a cause dear to Schofstoll’s heart.

Her husband spent several months in hospice care through Chaplaincy.

“He was in hospice at home,” Schofstoll said, adding that it’s meaningful to give back.

Along with furniture like couches and cabinets, Repeat Boutique has everything from dishes to books, artwork and clothing for men, women and children.

It even has a collection of brand-new wedding dresses, donated by the owner of The Purple Parasol upon her retirement. Repeat Boutique is in The Purple Parasol’s former space.

The wedding gowns “are all sizes and styles. They’re beautiful,” said Greta Dority, Chaplaincy’s volunteer services supervisor and Repeat Boutique’s manager.

They’re marked down considerably. The store also has new formal gowns and some gently used wedding and formal dresses.

Dority was the driving force behind Repeat Boutique. Hospice programs often have partner thrift stores, but Chaplaincy Health Care didn’t. So she began recruiting volunteers and donations.

The store had its grand opening on March 31.

“Everyone has been so generous and supportive,” Dority said, adding that opening the thrift store was “the right thing to do.”

Chaplaincy Health Care provides a variety of services, from grief support to behavioral health and palliative care.

The thrift store is specifically dedicated to supporting Chaplaincy’s hospice program, which includes in-home care and the 10-bed Hospice House in Kennewick.

Chaplaincy serves about 700 to 800 people a year through its hospice services.

Many of the store’s donors and customers have been touched by the program, Dority said.

People will drop off a loved one’s belongings and tell stories behind the piece of furniture, picture or book. Or customers will tell of their connection to hospice, like Schofstoll did as she paid for her cabinet.

“It happens every day,” Dority said. “It makes it really special that people come in and feel like they can share. It’s really touching. It reinforces that that’s why we’re here.”

Chaplaincy Repeat Boutique is at 22 W. Kennewick Ave. Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.