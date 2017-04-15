Local

April 15, 2017 3:54 PM

Easter freeze warning issued for Tri-City area

By Annette Cary

The temperature is expected to dip close to freezing in the Tri-Cities from late Saturday night through early Easter morning.

The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning, saying some sensitive vegetation could be killed.

Temperatures could be as low as 28 degrees in parts of the Mid-Columbia, with a low of 33 degrees forecast for most of the Tri-Cities.

Temperatures should warm in the week ahead, with Tri-City lows expected to be in the 40s from Sunday night through at least Friday night.

