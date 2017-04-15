Local

April 15, 2017 1:55 PM

Richland class will train volunteer “weather spotters”

By Annette Cary

acary@tricityherald.com

The National Weather Service is looking for more volunteer “weather spotters” to call in information during severe weather.

A two-hour training class will be offered at 6 p.m. Thursday at Benton County Emergency Management, 651 Truman Ave., Richland.

Volunteers continue their usual daily routine and work schedule, but call in information to the Pendleton office to help forecasters track storms and alert the public to dangerous weather situations.

Reports from trained weather spotters have saved lives during heavy rain, thunderstorms and wind storms, according to the weather service.

