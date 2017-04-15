Meals on Wheels menu for April 17-21

▪ Monday — Pork cutlet, mashed potatoes and gravy, seasonal vegetables, bread, pears.
▪ Tuesday — Chicken and white bean chili, spinach salad with dressing, chilled pineapple, crackers, cinnamon roll.
▪ Wednesday — Macaroni and cheese, sausage patty, seasonal vegetables, tossed salad with dressing, cranberry fruit salad.
▪ Thursday — Baked cod with dill sauce, herbed potatoes, dilled baby carrots, bread, apple crisp.
▪ Friday — Roast beef with gravy, mashed potatoes with gravy, Italian vegetables, wheat roll, ice cream.
Call for reservations the day before between 9 a.m. and noon: Richland, 509-943-0779; Kennewick, 509-585-4241; Pasco, 509-543-5706; Parkside, 545-2169; Benton City, 509-588-3094; Prosser, 509-786-1148; Connell, 509-234-0766. Cafe 736-0045.
Menu substitutions may occasionally occur. Café also serves soup, salads and sandwiches.
Go to seniorliferesources.org for more information.
