KID continues working on Country Ridge canal repairs

Kennewick Irrigation District crews continued working Saturday to repair damage from a canal breach in south Richland’s Country Ridge neighborhood.

Bridle Drive remains closed, but it’s expected to reopen by Saturday evening or Sunday at the latest, said Jason McShane, engineering operations manager.

The canal is expected to be back up and running by early next week, he said.

“We’re in the process of doing restoration. Crews worked into night (on Friday) to make sure people had safe passage in the neighborhood and the canal was safe. Right now, we’re fixing Bridle Drive and the canal itself,” he told the Herald on Saturday morning.

KID service in south and West Richland is delayed, with some exceptions, because of the breach. For more information, go to kid.org and click on “water status map” under the “services” tab.

The breach happened Friday afternoon. As KID started filling the Badger East Canal for the start of irrigation season, the water hid a plug of weeds as it flowed under Bridle Drive just downhill from Appaloosa Way. About 4 p.m., the backed-up water overflowed the canal and began pouring down Bridle Drive.

Unable to free the plug hidden beneath the street, KID brought in heavy equipment to rip up the road and cut a trench across the street to divert the water back into the canal.

Most of the water was diverted by about 5:45 p.m., with some still flowing down the mud-covered Bridle Drive.

About 12 houses were along the section of the street that flooded.