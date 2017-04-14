Clogged Richland canal floods roads, homes in Country Ridge

A blocked Kennewick Irrigation District canal is flooding roads and homes in the Country Ridge neighborhood Friday evening.

Bridle Drive was covered in water and mud from Quarterhorse to Saddle Way.

KID Manager Chuck Freeman said they had just started filling the canal when a plug of weeds clogged the canal where it flows under Bridle Drive.

The overflowing water was flooding lawns, garages and crawl spaces in about 12 homes in the neighborhood. At least one home had a flooded basement.

Irrigation crews dug a trench through Bridle Drive to temporarily give the water a place to channel, rather than flowing into the neighborhood.

This story is developing, checking back for updates.