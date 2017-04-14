Coyote Ridge employees recognized by state with awards

Five Coyote Ridge Correction Center staff received awards from the state Department of Corrections on Friday.
The awards recognize the work of the staff. Winners are nominated by their colleagues, said Jeremy Barclay, DOC communications director.
The following awards were present to Coyote Ridge staff:
- Counselor of the Year: Benjamin Boucher, correctional unit supervisor
- Correctional Officer of the Year: Michael Horn, corrections/custody officer
- Employee of the Year: Jonathan Neau, certified physician assistant
- Employee of the Year: Lori Wonders, administrative assistant
- Innovation Team Award: Vincent Robinson, classification counselor
They work at the correction center is a minimum custody prison housing 2,468 inmates in Connell.
