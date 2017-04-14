Tri-Cities sees lightning Friday, but Easter Bunny will like Saturday forecast

Lightning cut across the southern skies of the Tri-Cities late Friday afternoon, and more thunderstorms are possible until about 8 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.
The weather service put the chance of showers and thunderstorms at 30 percent through the evening. The storms could bring wind gusts of up to 29 mph.
Skies should clear for Saturday, with mostly sunny skies for public Easter Egg hunts that day.
Easter weather may not be quite as good.
Sunday is expected to be only partly sunny in the Tri-Cities and possibly breezy with a north wind of up to 11 mph. No rain is forecast, and highs should be about 65 degrees.
Rain should return to the Tri-Cities early in the coming work week.
