Easter events 2017: Mid-Columbia egg hunts and more

Mid-Columbia families have plenty of chances to scramble for Easter eggs Friday and Saturday.
April 14
▪ Hermiston Flashlight Easter Egg Hunt
Kids ages 10 and under can search for thousands of filled eggs beginning at 8:15 p.m. sharp at Butte Park. The event is free. Bring your own basket and flashlight. Parents should stay with their children during the search.
April 15
▪ Pasco Jaycees Easter Egg Hunt
Pancake breakfast starts at 8:30 a.m., $4 for breakfast. Kids 12 and under are free. Egg hunt for 12 and younger begins at 10 a.m. and are done by age groups at the TRAC Softball Complex, 6520 Homerun Ave. in Pasco. Bring a bag or basket. Drawings, games and other family activities are planned.
▪ Walla Walla Annual Community Easter Egg Hunt
Egg hunt is 9-10 a.m. at Pioneer Park, 940 E. Alder St. It’s sponsored by Family Friendly Walla Walla.
▪ Easter at the Carousel in Kennewick
Events includes five separate egg hunts, activities, food, carousel rides and a special visit from the Easter Bunny beginning at 8:30 a.m. at the Gesa Carousel of Dreams on Southridge Boulevard in Kennewick.
Special needs hunt is at 8:30, children to age 2 at 9:30 a.m.; ages 3-5 at 10 a.m.; ages 6-8 at 10:30 a.m.; and ages 8-12 at 11 a.m. A children’s carnival is 10-2 p.m. There will be a photo booth, face painting, bounce houses, steel bands, bean bag toss and fishing pond.
Sponsors include: CG Public House and Catering, Gesa Credit Union and Windermere Group One/Tri-Cities.
▪ The Living Room's annual Easter Egg Hunt
There will be 16,000 eggs for children up to the fifth grade. The event is 10 a.m. to noon at Park Middle School in Kennewick. There also will be inflatables, cotton candy, crafts and the Easter Bunny.
▪ Annual West Richland Easter Egg Hunt
Benton County Fire District 4 is coordinating the annual event from 10-11 a.m. at the Bombing Range Sports Complex.
▪ Walla Walla Easter Egg Hunt Extravaganza
The Walla Walla Chamber of Commerce plans an egg hunt noon to 2 p.m. at 1706 Fairway Drive.
▪ Easter Bunny Photos at Columbia Center
Take photos with the Easter Bunny through April 15 from 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. He is near JCPenney. Walk up or make an appointment ahead of time at simon.noerrbunny.com.
▪ Word of Faith Center Easter Eggstravaganza
The free, annual Easter event is 11am to 1:30 p.m. Event features a hunt for 20,000 stuffed Easter eggs for kids, food to purchase, bounce houses, games, prizes and more. Harvest Outreach, a local food bank, will be collecting food donations.
▪ The Arc of Tri-Cities Easter Egg Hunt
The event in partnership with the Edith Bishel Center is for children with intellectual developmental disabilities and visual impairments. It’s from 10:30-11 a.m. at Columbia Point Park in Richland for children ages 1-12 and their siblings. Beeping eggs and blind folds for siblings are provided.
For Easter service information see tricityherald.com.
Comments