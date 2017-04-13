Guided walks highlight wildflowers on Badger Mountain

Friends of Badger Mountain is offering a series of guided walks to explore wildflowers now blooming on the region’s most-hiked trail.
The walks are offered by Friends of Badger Mountain and the Columbia Basin chapter of the Washington Native Plant Society.
All walks begin at 10 a.m. at the Westgate parking lot off Dallas Road.
April 16: Rik Smith, a botany and environmental science professor at Columbia Basin College, will lead the walk on the Badger Mountain Skyline Trail.
April 23: Steve Link will lead the walk on the Badger Mountain Skyline Trail.
May 6: Kim Hamblin-Hart will lead the walk on Badger’s Canyon/Sagebrush trail.
Visit friendsofbadger.org or cbwnps.org for information. For questions, send emails to education@friendsofbadger.org
