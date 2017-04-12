Free workshop gives tips for low water use landscaping

Landscaping for low water use will be the topic of the annual free Spring Heritage Garden Workshop.
It will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 15 at the Richland Public Library, 955 Northgate Drive.
Register online at www.bentoncd.org.
Instructors will provide information on the best cacti and succulents for the region, how to care for native plant landscapes and a virtual tour of local gardens.
The workshop is presented by the Benton and Franklin Conservation Districts and the Columbia Basin Chapter of the Washington Native Plant Society.
