Two free Saturdays at Washington state parks in April

Two free days are planned at Washington State Parks this month, both of them Saturdays.
No Discover Pass will be needed for vehicles on April 15, picked as a springtime day, and again on April 22, in honor of Earth Day.
The free days apply only to state parks and not Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife and Department of Natural Resources land.
Overnight visitors to state parks those Saturday nights still must pay camping fees.
Discover Passes cost $30 annually or $10 for a daily pass.
