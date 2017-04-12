Retired Kennewick fire chief dies at 89

A retired Kennewick fire chief died Monday at age 89.
Donald “Gene” Graves was a lifelong resident of Kennewick.
Graves graduated from Kennewick High School and served in the Navy Seabees for two years on Guam, Herald archives show. After he was discharged, he went to work with his brothers at Graves Auto Service in Kennewick.
In 1956, Graves joined the Kennewick Fire Department, becoming chief in 1978. He retired in 1985.
A graveside service is scheduled 11 a.m. Friday at Desert Lawn Memorial Park, 1401 S. Union St., according to the Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home website.
