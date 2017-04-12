Widespread phone outage in Eastern Washington

A widespread phone outage is affecting schools and government agencies in Pasco and several other communities in Eastern Washington.
About 8,900 CenturyLink customers are without phone and internet service in Pasco, Connell and surrounding areas, and about 5,500 customers are without internet in and around Walla Walla.
Additional intermittent outages are reported in Yakima, Starbuck and Royal City.
Some Verizon cell phone customers also may be affected.
Service is expected to be restored by 5 p.m.
The outage started at about 11 a.m. when an unrelated contractor working near Connell inadvertently cut a fiber, a CenturyLink spokeswoman said. Crews are on site working on repairs, she said.
The Pasco School District, city of Pasco and Franklin County phone systems are among those down in the outage. Across the river, the Kennewick School District also is having phone trouble.
911 phone service has been affected in some areas. But the Franklin County dispatch center — which handles 911 calls throughout the county — has a backup system and remains operational, said Keith Johnson, Franklin County administrator.
The Pasco School District says to call 509-727-1991 or email the district to get in touch while the phones are down.
Kennewick School District also says parents should contact their child’s school by email if they need to get in touch.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
