Best place to raise a family? Survey says: West Richland

WalletHub, a financial services website that produces reports ranking states and communities, is calling West Richland the best city for families in the state of Washington based on its affordability.
West Richland, population 13,746, bested 110 other communities in the ratings released this week. The rankings consider housing affordability, number of playgrounds, families with school aged children, weather, commute times, graduation rates, divorce rates, poverty and foreclosure rates.
West Richland ranked first overall as the best place to raise a family and for housing affordability.
Rankings for other Mid-Columbia communities were: Richland (7), Kennewick (32), Pasco (46), Sunnyside (92) and Yakima (96). Seattle came in at 61.
Key West Richland statistics per the U.S. Census Bureau: Median household income, $82,795; poverty rate, 9.8 percent; high school graduate or higher, 93.3 percent; lack health insurance, 9 percent; median home value, $194,100; total housing units, 4,530; male median income, $58,750; female median income, $23,169; and number of veterans, 966.
