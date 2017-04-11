No place to watch the eclipse? Oregon opens 1,000 more campsites.

Those who missed out on reserving an Oregon campsite for the total solar eclipse on Aug. 21 will have a second chance.

Oregon State Parks announced it is adding about 1,000 new campsites in addition to campsites that have been reserved for the eclipse since November.

The 60-mile-wide path of the total eclipse passes south of Washington through the northern half of Oregon.

Registration for the extra campsites will open at 8 a.m. April 19. Go to oregonstateparks.org or call 800-452-5687.

Sites must be reserved for a three-night minimum with check-in on Friday, Aug. 18.

Prices will range from $10 a night for a spot in a field or a parking lot to $31 a night for a recreational vehicle site with full hookups. A nonrefundable $8 reservation fee also will be charged.

Some spots are traditional campsites usually set aside for “first-come, first serve” use and others are temporary spots that may be served with portable toilets.

“We want to make this once-in-a-lifetime event available to as many campers as we can safely accommodate,” said parks spokesman Chris Havel.

About two-thirds of the camping sites opening for reservations are in the path of the total solar eclipse, and the other sites are in view of a partial eclipse and within 30 miles of the total eclipse.

For more information, call 800-551-6949.