From a film to a march, Earth Month events planned in Tri-Cities

Tri-City area residents will have opportunities to learn about science and the environment and to show their support for action against climate change during Earth Month.
▪ A forum focused on climate change and solar energy is planned for 6:30-8:30 p.m. April 19.
Steve Ghan, a Pacific Northwest National Laboratory climate scientist, will discuss the causes and science of climate change, and Lori Nelson, a Washington State University Tri-Cities professor, will focus on the consequences and mitigation of climate change.
Residents also will hear tips on converting to solar and conserving energy from Eugene Wilkie, a Solar Washington board member.
The free event will be at the WSU Tri-Cities East Auditorium, 2710 Crimson Way, Richland.
The event is organized by Go Green Tri-Cities, Solar Washington, Tri-Cities Citizens Climate Lobby and the WSU Environmental Science Club.
▪ A free screening of the documentary film How to Let Go of the World and Love All the Things Climate Can’t Change is planned at 6:30 p.m. April 21.
The WSU Environmental Science Club will show the film and serve popcorn at the WSU Tri-Cities East Auditorium, 2719 Crimson Way, Richland.
▪ A free Celebration of Science is planned from 11 a.m. to about 2 p.m. April 22 at John Dam Plaza, 1815 George Washington Way, Richland.
It is organized by a new group called Science Appreciators of the Tri-Cities, which planned the event to showcase the breadth of science and how important it is to the region’s history, economy and future.
Come with questions to stump scientists, who will be wearing “Ask Me Anything” buttons.
Community leaders will give talks on the importance of science, and scientists will staff educational booths. Science-based activities are planned for kids.
Food trucks will be on site.
▪ The People’s Climate Festival is scheduled for 2-5 p.m. April 29 at John Dam Plaza in Richland, ending with a “Species Climate March” along George Washington Way.
Participants may wear nature-based costumes and come with signs for the march.
The festival will include hands-on activities in the sciences and arts to help children and adults understand climate change, how it affects them and what actions they can take.
Speakers will discuss scientific, public health and faith-based perspectives on climate change and climate action. Mid-Columbia musicians will perform.
The festival is organized by Citizens’ Climate Education.
