Grant County resident may have active TB case

A Grant County resident may have an active case of tuberculosis and health authorities have reached out to people who may have been exposed.
The case isn’t yet confirmed, “but steps are being taken in a precautionary manner to ensure that those who need additional monitoring or testing are aware,” a Grant County Health District news release said.
So far, the health district has found about 200 people who were in contact with the patient, who was treated at several Grant County healthcare facilities, the release said.
The people who possibly were exposed live in Grant, Lincoln and Adams counties, the release said.
Tuberculosis is an infectious disease that mainly affects the lungs. Symptoms include prolonged cough, weight loss and loss of appetite, fatigue and chest pain and blood in the sputum.
Anyone with symptoms who thinks they may have been exposed to the Grant County patient should contact their healthcare provider or call the Grant County Health District at 509-766-7960.
