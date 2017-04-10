Sunnyside location for Newhouse town hall announced

The Thursday town hall meeting previously announced by Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-Wash., will be held at the Sunnyside High School auditorium, 1801 E. Edison Ave., Sunnyside.
Newhouse planned three meetings over the current congressional break, spreading them geographically across his district in Okanogan County, Moses Lake and the Lower Yakima Valley. The location of the Lower Valley meeting was announced Monday.
The 6 p.m. Thursday meeting is intended for both Yakima and Tri-City residents, according to his staff.
Check-in will start an hour before the meeting. Advance registration is recommended at bit.ly/NewhouseSunnyside to speed the check-in process, but does not guarantee admission.
Participants will be required to show proof they live in the Fourth Congressional District.
