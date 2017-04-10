Fournier-Plante named 2016 emergency dispatcher of the year

Aimee Fournier–Plante is the 2016 Dispatcher of the Year.
She works as an emergency 911 dispatcher at the Southeast Communications Center, a division of the Benton County Emergency Services.
“Aimee was selected for her superior performance throughout the year, along with high ratings for attendance, behavior, attitude, skill, knowledge and extra effort. A most notable effort was how Aimee went above and beyond to train new employees,” said Gail Everett, communications and marketing specialist for the city of Richland.
She was lauded for adjusting her schedule to accommodate others and taking on unpopular shifts to help train new staff. She spent more than 65 percent of her time last year conducting training.
A ceremony to honor Fournier-Plante is set for 4 p.m. Tuesday at the Benton County Emergency Management building, 651 Truman Ave., Richland.
