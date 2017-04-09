WSU Tri-Cities women recognized for contributions to community

WSU Tri-Cities will honor its first women of distinction class Thursday.
The 13 WSU Tri-Cities staff, faculty, administrators, alumae and students contributed to the campus and community through service, teaching or involvement.
They are being recognized during a gallery exhibition opening and reception at 5:30 p.m. in the entrance to the East Building.
“This is a way to honor our female leaders within the WSU Tri-Cities community who have gone above and beyond to improve access to educational opportunities, driven momentous initiatives within their respective professions and have given generously of their free time in dedication to service and volunteerism,” said Chris Meiers, vice chancellor for enrollment management and student services.
The WSU Tri-Cities’ 2017 Women of Distinction include:
Amber Eubanks, a WSU Tri-Cities community engagement specialist;
Anna King, a news correspondent for the Northwest News Network and Northwest Public Radio;
Cindy Bruckner-Lea, a project manager at the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory;
Dana Parmenter, a WSU Tri-Cities junior in digital technology and culture;
Elizabeth Hernandez-Osorio, a WSU Tri-Cities master’s student in educational leadership;
Jana Kay Lunstad, a WSU Tri-Cities academic affairs coordinator;
Katherine Banks, a WSU Tri-Cities instructor of political science in the School of Politics, Philosophy and Public Affairs;
Kay Olson, a WSU Tri-Cities clinical nursing instructor;
Lisa Godwin, an executive director of Tri-County Partners Habitat for Humanity;
Lura Powell, the chair of the WSU Board of Regents;
Michele Acker-Hocevar, the WSU Tri-Cities interim vice chancellor of academic affairs;
Selene Torres-Medrano, a WSU Tri-Cities senior in biological sciences; and
Shawnta DiFalco, a commanding officer in the Washington National Guard and secondary school principal.
