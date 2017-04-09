Tri-City restaurant inspections through March 31

Each week, the Tri-City Herald publishes results for restaurants that score 25 or more “red” points on their Benton-Franklin Health District inspections, triggering automatic revisits.
By law, all establishments selling food are subject to inspection, from full-service restaurants to coffee carts.
Establishments are rated on a state point system that’s based on the federal food code for the conditions in the restaurant at the time of the unannounced inspection. The point scale ranges up to 415 points.
Red points reflect more concerning issues requiring immediate inspection. An establishment receiving 25 or more red points on a routine inspection must be re-inspected. Blue points indicate situations that need to be fixed, but not immediately. Restaurants receiving 10 or more red points when re-inspected are inspected again.
Past restaurant inspections can be viewed at the health district’s website, bfhd.wa.gov/food/index.php.
For questions or concerns regarding reports, call the health district at 509-460-4205.
Establishments requiring re-inspection
Finley General Store, 214410 E. Highway 397, Kennewick, March 27, routine (30 Red, 10 Blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, improper hot holding temperatures, no working thermometer.
Hanford High School, 450 Hanford St., Richland, March 30, routine (35 Red, 0 Blue)
Notes: Room-temperature storage, improper record keeping, improper cold holding temperatures.
Ice Harbor at the Marina, 350 Clover Island Drive, Kennewick, March 28, routine (30 Red, 0 Blue)
Notes: Worker cut lemons with bare hands, improper consumer advisory.
Jammin Java, 101 Merlot Drive, Prosser, March 30, routine (30 Red, 0 Blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, improper hand washing.
KFC/Taco Bell, 109 Merlot Drive, Prosser, March 30, routine (40 Red, 8 Blue)
Notes: Hand-wash sinks lack paper towels and soap dispensers not operating correctly, improper hand washing, improper cold holding procedures.
Long Branch Bar N Grill, 230006 E. SR 397, Kennewick, March 27, routine (40 Red, 7 Blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, improper cooling procedures, improper storage of lettuce, no disclosure statement on menu, kitchen dishwasher out of order, permit not posted.
Los Nietos Restaurant, 222406 Game Farm Road, Kennewick, March 30, second re-inspection to March 7 routine, (50 Red, 5 Blue)
Notes: Worker cutting lettuce with bare hands, cooked chili left on counter more than an hour, produce stored on floor, refrigeration unit not working.
Seoul Sushi, 701 The Parkway, Richland, march 30, routine (25 Red, 19 Blue)
Notes: Room-temperature storage, improper use of time as a control.
Establishments not requiring re-inspection
AM Express, 2950 George Washington Way, Richland, March 29, routine (0 Red, 5 Blue)
Apollo Greek Restaurant, 620 Callum Ave., Richland, March 28, third follow-up to Feb. 14 routine (0 Red, 0 Blue)
Applebee’s, 43 Columbia Point Drive, Richland, March 27, routine (20 Red, 10 Blue)
Badger Canyon Coffee Company, 12125 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, March 31, routine (0 Red, 10 Blue)
Badger Mountain Elementary School, 1515 Elementary St., Richland, March 27, routine (0 Red, 0 Blue)
Barnes and Noble Cafe, 1321 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick, March 27, first follow-up to Feb. 27 routine (0 Red, 0 Blue)
Bruchi’s, 1402 Jadwin Ave., Richland, March 27, routine (10 Red, 10 Blue)
CBC Outdoor Concession, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco, March 26, routine (0 Red, 3 Blue)
Carmike Cinema 12, 1331 N. Center Parkway, Kennewick, March 31, routine (15 Red, 2 Blue)
Circle K, 1900 N. Steptoe St., Kennewick, March 31, routine (15 Red, 0 Blue)
Cross Mark in Walmart, 2720 S. Quillan St., Kennewick, March 30, routine (10 Red, 5 Blue)
Deschutes Cafe, 76 Power Plant Loop, Richland, March 29, first follow-up to Feb. 7 routine, (0 Red, 0 Blue)
Desert Hills Middle School, 1701 S. Clodfelter Road, Kennewick, March 27, routine (0 Red, 0 Blue)
Desert Wind Winery, 2258 Wine Country Road, Prosser, March 30, first follow-up to Jan. 27 routine (5 Red, 0 Blue)
Domino’s, 364 Chardonnay Ave., Prosser, March 30, routine (15 Red, 0 Blue)
Edwin Markham Elementary School, 4031 Elm Road, Pasco, March 28, routine (0 Red, 0 Blue)
Fruta Rayada del Ray, 1321 Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick, March 27, follow-up to Feb. 27 routine (5 Red, 0 Blue)
Isaac Stevens Middle School, 1120 N. 22nd Ave, Pasco, March 31, routine (0 Red, 0 Blue)
Jack in the Box, 49 Columbia Point Drive, Richland, March 27., first follow-up to March 21 routine (5 Red, 0 Blue)
Kootenai Cafe, 76 Power Plant Loop, Richland, March 29, routine (10 Red, 0 Blue)
Lincoln Elementary School, 4901 W. 21st Ave., Kennewick, March 27, routine (0 Red, 0 Blue)
Mor Furniture For Less, 1430 Tapteal Drive, Richland, March 31, routine (0 Red, 0 Blue)
Mr. Quik’s Country Store/Deli, 13101 Glade North Road, Eltopia, March 28, routine (0 Red, 0 Blue). Mr. Quik’s Taco (10 Red, 0 Blue)
Oasis Cafe, 76 Power Plant Lane, Richland, March 29, routine (0 Red, 0 Blue)
Parkinson Butler Orthodontics, 112 Columbia Point Drive, Richland, March 28, routine (0 Red, 0 Blue)
Regal/Columbia Mall, 1321 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick, March 31, routine (5 Red, 0 Blue)
Rite Aid, 1901 N. Steptoe St., Kennewick, March 31, routine (0 Red, 0 Blue)
Riverview High School, 36509 S. Lemon Drive, Kennewick, March 30, routine (0 Red, 0 Blue)
Roaster’s Coffee, 2000 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick, March 27, routine (20 Red, 8 Blue)
Shy’s Pizza Connection, 1306 Mead Ave., Prosser, March 30, routine (0 Red, 5 Blue)
Sonic Drive-In, 7274 Burden Blvd., Pasco, March 28, routine (5 Red, 5 Blue)
Southgate Elementary School, 3121 W. 19th, Kennewick, March 27, routine (0 Red, 5 Blue)
Starbucks Coffee Co., 1321 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick, March 27, routine (5 Red, 2 Blue)
Taco Bell, 1825 George Washington Way, Richland, March 29, first follow-up to March 15 routine (0 Red, 0 Blue)
Tommy’s Tap House & Bistro, 1312 Lee Blvd., Richland, March 30, first follow-up to Feb. 27 routine (0 Red, 0 Blue)
Towne Place Suites by Marriott, 591 Columbia Point Drive, Richland, March 28, routine (10 Red, 0 Blue)
Walgreens, 585 Gage Blvd., Richland, March 31, routine (0 Red, 0 Blue)
Walmart, 2720 S. Quillan, Kennewick, March 30, routine, Bakery, (5 Red, 5 Blue); Deli, (5 Red, 0 Blue), Meat, (0 Red, 0 Blue), Store (5Red, 0 Blue)
Wendy’s, 7003 W. Canal Drive, Kennewick, March 28, routine (15 Red, 2 Blue)
Wingstop, 6505 Burden blvd., Pasco, March 27, routine (0 Red, 0 Blue)
Yo Yo BoBa, 2019 W. Court St., Pasco, March 31, routine (15 Red, 0 Blue)
Wendy Culverwell: 509-582-1514, @WendyCulverwell
Comments