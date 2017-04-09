Mid-Columbia agendas for April 10-14

April 10
Connell City Council, 6 p.m., 211 E. Elm St.: town hall session to discuss citizen concerns.
Pasco City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall, 525 N. Third Ave.: special meeting to hold a public hearing on Mobilitie, a telecommunications infrastructure company that has filed a franchise application; workshop to follow special meeting with Code Enforcement Board interviews, discussion on a council committee on cultural awareness and appreciation, a dog licensing program overview and a bid award for re-roofing city buildings.
Port of Pasco Commission, 10:30 a.m., 1110 Osprey Pointe Blvd.: economic development report.
Kiona-Benton City School District, 7 p.m., 1105 Dale Ave.: revised school calendar, superintendent survey.
Columbia Basin College Trustees, 7:30 a.m., Beers Board Room.: transitional studies, budget tracking
Kennewick Hearing Examiner, 6 p.m., 210 W. Sixth Ave.: hearing for Highlandview Heights rezone.
April 11
West Richland City Council, special meeting, 5:30 p.m., 3801 W. Van Giesen St.: executive session (real estate sale or lease); workshop, 6:30 p.m., 3803 W. Van Giesen: Building and construction update.
Richland Code Enforcement Board, canceled.
Benton PUD Commission, 9 a.m., 2721 W. 10th Ave., Kennewick: audit exit conference and resolution opposing state Senate Bill 5711, regarding telecommunication services.
Pasco School Board, 6:30 p.m., 1215 W Lewis St.: high school graduation requirements, curriculum recommendations.
Richland School Board, 6:30 p.m., 615 Snow Ave.: presentation for Badger Mountain Elementary and preschool services.
Richland Library Board, 5:30 p.m., 955 Northgate Drive: manager’s report, library statistics.
Prosser City Council 7 p.m., 601 Seventh St.: fireworks ban waiver for June 3 Scottish Festival anvil launch, public hearing on three marijuana proposals.
Benton County Commission, 9 a.m., 620 Market St., Prosser: Collective bargaining negotiation presentation, IT services interlocal with Franklin County.
Benton County Park Board, 6:30 p.m., 7122 W. Okanogan Place, Kennewick: geochache policy, Hyde Tree, Hover Park update.
Kennewick City Council, workshop canceled..
April 12
Franklin County Commission, 9 a.m., 1016 N. Fourth Ave., Pasco: elected official salaries.
April 13
South Columbia Basin Irrigation District Board, 9 a.m., 1135 E. Hillsboro, Suite A, Pasco.
Richland Parks and Recreation Commission, 7 p.m., 505 Swift Blvd.: Rachel Road alignment study.
