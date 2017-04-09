Columbia River Cowboy Gathering & Music Festival planned in Kennewick

The 14th annual Columbia River Cowboy Gathering & Music Festival is planned April 14-16 in Kennewick.
From the popular Cowboy Idol contest to concerts and Cowboy Church, the event at the Benton County Fairgrounds is filled with activities to delight and entertain, said Judy Massengale, who organizes the event with her husband, Budd.
“It brings in people from all over the United States and Canada,” she said.
And it’s a steal, with tickets as low as $15 for a full day of activities plus an evening concert, she said.
“Our mission was to always keep it affordable, so that everybody could come. People who really are low-income, older people especially, who are on a fixed income — they really, really appreciate it,” Massengale said.
The Cowboy Gathering starts at noon April 14 with vendors, music and more during the day.
That night’s headlining performer is Lacy J. Dalton, known for songs such as 16th Avenue and Hard Times.
Gary Allegretto, a singer, songwriter and harmonica player, also will take the stage that night.
Allegretto will put on a harmonica “playshop” — described as like a workshop, but more fun — on April 15.
The concert headliner on April 15 is Billy Dean, known for songs such as Billy the Kid, Only Here for a Little While and If There Hadn’t Been You.
Singer-songwriter Mike Morgan also will perform the evening of April 15.
Once again, the Cowboy Idol contest will run throughout the festival, with musicians and poets facing off for bragging rights and prizes.
A dance performance and lessons also are planned. Camping is available.
As is tradition, the event closes out April 16 with a buffet breakfast and Cowboy Church, featuring gospel music.
Organizers will donate proceeds from this year’s event to Rascal Rodeo and to help homeless veterans, and also will support Kennewick FFA and Columbia River Young Marines.
General admission tickets are $15 in advance at Kennewick Ranch & Home or by calling 509-851-4287. Reserved tickets are $20 in advance by calling 509-851- 4287. The price goes up at the door. A $5 daytime-only pass is available at the door.
Admission on April 16 is free.
For more information, go to columbiarivercowboygathering.com.
Sara Schilling: 509-582-1529, @SaraTCHerald
IF YOU GO
What: 14th annual Columbia River Cowboy Gathering and Music Festival.
When: April 14-16.
Where: Benton County Fairgrounds, 1500 S. Oak St., Kennewick.
Cost: General admission tickets are $15 in advance at Kennewick Ranch & Home or by calling 509-851-4287. Reserved tickets are $20 in advance by calling 509-851- 4287. The price goes up at the door. A $5 daytime-only pass is available at the door. Admission on April 16 is free.
