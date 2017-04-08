Local

April 08, 2017 11:02 PM

Meals on Wheels menu for April 10-14

▪ Monday — Closed for all staff training day.

▪ Tuesday — Swiss steak with tomato gravy, herbed potatoes, seasonal vegetables, bread, oatmeal raisin cookies.

▪ Wednesday — Spinach frittata, chuck wagon potatoes, carrot raisin salad, citrus salad, blueberry muffin.

▪ Thursday — Chicken fajitas, Spanish rice, black beans, fresh grapes, flour tortilla.

▪ Friday — Beef stew, tossed salad with dressing, biscuit, brownie, fruit salad.

Call for reservations the day before between 9 a.m. and noon: Richland, 509-943-0779; Kennewick, 509-585-4241; Pasco, 509-543-5706; Parkside, 509-545-2169; Benton City, 509-588-3094; Prosser, 509-786-1148; Connell, 509-234-0766. Café 509-736-0045.

Menu substitutions may occasionally occur. Café also serves soup, salads and sandwiches.

For more information, go to seniorliferesources.org.

