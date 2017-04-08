Man arrested after ex-girlfriend assaulted

Ahmed M. Noor, 28, was booked into the Benton County jail for second degree felony assault after allegedly assaulting an ex-girlfriend.
The Kennewick Police Department reported answering a call for an assault with a knife at 1138 W. 10th Ave. on Saturday morning.
A woman told police that her ex-boyfriend, identified as Noor, had assaulted her and cut her with a knife.
Officers reported that Noor was found walking away from a vehicle he’d abandoned in a parking lot of Jet Mart Conoco near Canal Drive and Volland Street.
He is being held without bail, according to the jail’s daily log of inmates.
The victim was not identified and her condition was not available.
Comments