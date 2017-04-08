Chaplaincy Health Care offering grief support groups and classes

Chaplaincy Health Care is offering several grief support groups and classes in the Tri-Cities.
Here’s the schedule:
▪ Understanding Grief: An Introduction, a free one-time class for adults grieving the death of a loved one.
Sessions are 6 to 8 p.m. May 4 or 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. June 10 at 2108 W. Entiat Ave., Kennewick.
To sign up, call 509-783-6243 or 509-851-1483.
▪ Coming To Terms With Loss, a free support group open to adults grieving the death of a loved one.
Sessions are 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays from April 11 to June 13 at 2108 W. Entiat Ave., Kennewick.
To sign up, call 509-572-0593.
▪ Widowed Support Group, a free support group for people grieving the death of a spouse or partner.
Sessions are 12 to 1:30 p.m. or 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays from April 12 to June 14 at 2108 W. Entiat Ave., Kennewick.
To sign up, call 509-572-0593.
▪ Cork’s Place support groups for children ages 3 to 17.
Groups meet regularly during the school year at 712 W. 19th Ave., Kennewick. Support groups for parents and guardians are provided at the same time.
To learn more or sign up, call 509-378-4898 or 509-783-7416 ext. 3000.
▪ Grieving Parent’s Support Group, a free support group for adults grieving the death of a child of any age.
Sessions are 6 to 7:30 p.m. the second and fourth Wednesday of the month at 1480 Fowler St., Richland.
To sign up, call 509-572-8349.
▪ Survivors of Suicide, a free support group for people who’ve lost a loved one to suicide.
Sessions are 6 to 7:30 p.m. the first and third Wednesday of the month, starting April 19. They’re at 2108 W. Entiat Ave., Kennewick.
To sign up, call 509-572-0593.
▪ First Year and Beyond, a free drop-in support group for people grieving the death of a spouse or partner.
Sessions are 12 to 1:30 p.m. the first Thursday of the month and 6 to 7:30 p.m. the third Monday of the month.
Call 509-572-0593 for the location.
Comments