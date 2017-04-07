Want to chat with a New York Times reporter? Join the Society of Professional Journalists on April 7 in Kennewick

The William O. Douglas chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists plans an “Off Deadline” social event April 7 with New York Times reporter Eric Schmitt.
The event starts at 6:30 p.m. at Ice Harbor Brewing Co., 206 N. Benton St., Kennewick.
He joined the New York Times in 1983 and has covered everything from financial and business news to international conflicts. He’s currently a senior writer covering national security and terrorism. He has shared in two Pulitzer Prizes.
Schmitt began his journalism career in the early 1980s at the Tri-City Herald.
