Get out the kites. Wind advisory issued for Tri-Cities

Wind gusts of up to 50 mph are forecast for Friday in the Tri-Cities by the National Weather Service.
It has issued a wind advisory through 8 p.m. Friday.
A low pressure system is moving along the Oregon coast, generating strong winds over the Columbia Basin.
Sustained speeds of 31 to 36 mph are forecast for the Tri-Cities, decreasing to 9 to 19 mph after midnight.
Thunderstorms were reported before sunrise Friday and more thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon or evening, according to the weather service. The chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
The weekend forecast calls for a cloudy day Saturday with just a slight chance of rain and a mostly sunny Sunday. Highs should be in the mid to upper 50s.
Comments