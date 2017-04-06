Easter events around the Tri-Cities

Saturday
▪ An Easter egg hunt is planned at 10 a.m. Saturday at King of Kings Lutheran Church, 5209 W. Fifth Ave., Kennewick. Parents and children should arrive before 10 a.m. and gather in the church entryway. To sign up, go to 3citieschurch.com.
▪ Saturday of Lazarus at 9:30 a.m., Divine Liturgy at 10 a.m., and Vespers at 5 p.m. at St. Nectarios Greek Orthodox Mission Church, 627 W. Bonneville St., Pasco.
Sunday
▪ Palm Sunday service at 9:45 a.m. at Northwest United Protestant Church, 1312 Sacramento Blvd., Richland.
▪ Palm Sunday service at 10 a.m. at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 1609 W. 10th Ave., Kennewick.
▪ Palm Sunday service at 10 a.m. at Meadow Springs Presbyterian Church, 325 Silver Meadows Drive, Richland.
▪ Palm Sunday Divine Liturgy at 10 a.m. at St. Nectarios Greek Orthodox Mission Church, 627 W. Bonneville St., Pasco.
▪ Palm Sunday services at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. at King of Kings Lutheran Church, 5209 W. Fifth Ave., Kennewick.
Monday-April 14
▪ Adult Easter egg hunt planned around Walla Walla. It’s being coordinated by Walla Walla Dental Care. Each day, a basket of eggs will be hidden at a different business, with the dental practice’s Facebook and Instagram pages offering clues.
Wednesday
▪ Pre-Sanctified Divine Liturgy at 9 a.m. and Holy Unction service at 7 p.m.
▪ Contemplative worship service at 6 p.m. at Northwest United Protestant Church, 1312 Sacramento Blvd., Richland.
Thursday
▪ Divine Liturgy of St. Basil the Great at 9 a.m. and the Passion and Reading of the 12 Gospel Passages of the Passion of Christ at 7 p.m. at St. Nectarios Greek Orthodox Mission Church, 627 W. Bonneville St., Pasco.
▪ Maundy Thursday service at 6:30 p.m. at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 1609 W. 10th Ave., Kennewick.
▪ Maundy Thursday service at 7 p.m. at King of Kings Lutheran Church, 5209 W Fifth Ave., Kennewick.
April 14
▪ Royal Hours “Decoration of the Sepulcher (Epitaphios)” at 9 a.m., vespers at noon, and lamentation service at 7 p.m. at St. Nectarios Greek Orthodox Mission Church, 627 W. Bonneville St., Pasco.
▪ Quiet meditation from 12 to 3 p.m. and Stations of the Cross at 6:30 p.m. at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 1609 W. 10th Ave., Kennewick.
▪ Good Friday tenebrae service at 3 p.m. at Northwest United Protestant Church, 1312 Sacramento Blvd., Richland.
April 15
▪ Easter Vigil at 6:30 p.m. at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 1609 W. 10th Ave., Kennewick.
▪ Vesperal Divine Liturgy of St. Basil at 9 a.m. and Midnight Resurrection at 11 p.m. at St. Nectarios Greek Orthodox Mission Church, 627 W. Bonneville St., Pasco.
▪ Easter Eggstravaganza from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Word of Faith Center, 1350 S. Rainier St., Kennewick. Free family event includes a massive Easter egg hunt, food, bounce houses, games and prizes. Harvest Outreach will collect food donations.
April 16
▪ Anastasis at midnight and Easter Agape service at 11 a.m. at St. Nectarios Greek Orthodox Mission Church, 627 W. Bonneville St., Pasco. For more information, call 509-547-3968.
▪ Easter sunrise service at 6 a.m. in the gazebo at the top of Badger Mountain Park. For more information, call 509-627-4190.
▪ Easter services at 7 and 10 a.m. at King of Kings Lutheran Church, 5209 W Fifth Ave., Kennewick.
▪ Easter service at 9:45 a.m. at Northwest United Protestant Church, 1312 Sacramento Blvd., Richland. A community Easter egg hunt for children 12 and younger is at 11 a.m.
▪ Easter service at 10 a.m. at Meadow Springs Presbyterian Church, 325 Silver Meadows Drive, Richland. Guest speaker will be Corey Schlosser-Hall.
▪ Easter Service at 10 a.m. at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 1609 W. 10th Ave., Kennewick.
Egg hunt for kids, dogs is Saturday
Kids and dogs are invited to Richland’s spring egg hunts Saturday.
For kids, there’s Morning with Mr. Bunny from 9 to 11 a.m. at John Dam Plaza and the HAPO Community Stage. The egg hunt is free, with doughnuts, coffee and juice.
Activities also include photos with Mr. Bunny, sidewalk chalk art, games, train rides, prizes and performances. The egg hunt begins at 10:15 a.m. Children should bring their own baskets. The Academy of Children’s Theatre performs at 10:30 a.m.
The Mr. Bunny Dog Hunt begins at noon behind the Richland Community Center at the south end of Howard Amon Park. Dogs must be kept on a leash, but are invited to stroll around with their masters to sniff out hidden treats, provided by Paws Natural Pet Emporium.
Easter pet attire is encouraged.
Go to ci.richland.wa.us/calendar for information.
