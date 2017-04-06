Newhouse schedules town halls, but not in Tri-Cities

U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-Wash., has scheduled three public sessions to listen to constituents in his district, after promising to schedule a town hall.
None is in the Tri-Cities.
The first will be in Moses Lake 6-7 p.m. Tuesday at the Moses Lake Civic Center Auditorium, 401 S. Balsam St.
He plans a Lower Yakima Valley meeting April 13 and an Okanogan County meeting April 20. Locations have not been announced.
Only constituents of the 4th Congressional District will be allowed in the meetings, which Newhouse’s staff said is due to limited seating. Proof of address will be required at check-in.
Check-in will start one hour before each event.
Although it is not required and does not guarantee admission, registration is recommended to speed the check-in process. Registration for the Moses Lake event at bit.ly/NewhouseMosesLake.
Participants will not be allowed to bring in signs, banners, noisemakers, bullhorns or any other item that staff decide would inhibit participation or the view of others at the meetings.
