Cuts to Amtrak could end Empire Builder service to Pasco

0:41 INCLUDE dance workshop by Mid-Columbia Ballet Pause

0:13 WATCH: Man attempts to get into car in Richland

2:41 COMMERCIAL: Pepsi's 'Live For Now Moments Anthem'

1:01 Vit plant receives big piece of equipment

2:42 Operation Git-Meow rescues feral cats at Navy base

1:01 Smuggled lion cub found in van with thousands of birds

1:32 Work of student journalists leads to principal's resignation

1:49 How do you protect your dog from parvo?

0:34 Quacked fundraiser by Hanford softball team