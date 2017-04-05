Gesa Carousel of Dreams gets a spruce up

The Gesa Carousel of Dreams will remain open as its annual facelift begins this week.
The carousel will be open this weekend, though managers say some horses may not be available for rides.
The three-week maintenance includes a complete cleaning of all the animals, filling and sanding of scrapes and scratches, some repainting and the application of a new coat of clear coat to protect their wood, now 107 years old.
The carousel is at 2901-F Southridge Blvd. in Kennewick. Hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Visit gesacarouselofdreams.com for information.
