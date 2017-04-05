Richland’s Mr. Bunny egg hunt for kids, dogs is Saturday

Kids and dogs are invited to Richland’s spring egg hunts on Saturday, April 8.
For kids, there is Morning with Mr. Bunny from 9 to 11 a.m. at John Dam Plaza and the HAPO Community Stage. The 2017 egg hunt is free, with donuts, coffee and juice.
Activities include photos with Mr. Bunny, an egg hunt, sidewalk chalk art, games, train rides, prizes and performances. The egg hunt begins at 10:15 a.m. The Academy of Children’s Theatre performs at 10:30 a.m. Children should bring their own baskets.
For canines, the Mr. Bunny Dog Hunt begins at noon behind the Richland Community Center at the south end of Howard Amon Park. Dogs must be kept on a leash but are invited to stroll around with their masters to sniff out hidden treats, provided by Paws Natural Pet Emporium.
Easter pet attire is encouraged.
Visit ci.richland.wa.us/calendar for information.
