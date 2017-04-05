Kennewick firefighter graduates state academy

Nathan Miller is slated to graduate the Washington State Fire Training Academy on behalf of the Kennewick Fire Department.
He is one of 26 firefighters graduating on April 21 in Snoqualmie, according to Kelly Merz, acting chief deputy state fire marshal.
The 12-week program provides education for firefighters to meet National Fire Protection Association standards, Firefighter Professional Qualifications, and Hazardous Materials Awareness and Operations Levels requirements.
The course is taught using classroom education and hands-on live fire training.
Miller is the only Tri-Cities area graduate in his academy class.
