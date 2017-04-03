April Tri-City weather forecast? Nice and normal

The Tri-Cities can look forward to a typically mild April — not too cold, not too hot, not too wet, not too dry, says the National Weather Service.
The month follows an unusually cold Tri-City winter and a March that was much damper than usual.
It was the third-wettest March on record in Richland, according to the weather service.
Average highs in April in the Tri-Cities are about 63 degrees at the start of the month, rising to about 70 degrees at the end of the month. Lows typically rise through the month from about 39 degrees to about 43 degrees.
Temperatures will heat up this week, with temperatures possibly hitting 70 degrees on Wednesday in the Tri-Cities. Highs should be in the 60s through the rest of the work week, dropping back into the high 50s by the weekend, according to an early forecast by the weather service.
Lows should be close to 40 degrees or warmer through the weekend, except for Monday night. The Monday night low was forecast at around freezing.
More rain is forecast for the week, with a chance of showers Thursday through Saturday.
Precipitation for the month ahead is expected to be about normal, says the weather service. Normal precipitation in the Tri-Cities in April is about 0.6 inch.
March rainfall
1.46 inches in Richland
1.64 inches in Kennewick
1.52 inches in Pasco
The average temperature in the Tri-Cities in March, as measured in Richland, was 46.7 degrees, which was barely above the normal of 46.5 degrees. The warmest temperature recorded in the month was 67 degrees at the Pasco airport on March 18 and in Kennewick on March 19.
Precipitation totaled 1.46 inches in Richland, which was 0.77 inches above normal. The record for a March in Richland was 1.98 inches in 1957.
For the water year, which starts in October, precipitation has totaled 8.58 inches in Kennewick, which is 3.26 inches above normal.
At Hanford one daily temperature record was tied, but none was set, according to the Hanford Meteorology Service.
The low recorded at the Hanford Meteorological Station on March 15 was 50 degrees, tying the record set in 1992 for the warmest low for the day. Daily records are kept back to 1944.
As in the Tri-Cities, average temperatures for the month were slightly above normal and precipitation was above average for March. No snow fell in March.
The peak wind gust for March in the Tri-Cities was 54 mph, recorded on March 10 in Kennewick. At the Hanford Met Station it was 55 mph on March 18.
Annette Cary: 509-582-1533, @HanfordNews
Comments