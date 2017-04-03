Fire damages four apartments in Richland

A fire in the attic damaged four apartment units in Richland before it was extinguished on Monday.
Richland firefighters were called at 3:38 p.m. to 1915 Hoxie Ave. after smoke was seen billowing out of the building, according to Fire Chief Tom Huntington.
Flames damaged the attic and roof, and left the block of apartments structurally unsound. The single-story apartments lost their roof and were damaged by smoke and water.
No one was injured. The cause is under investigation.
Benton County fire districts 2 and 4, as well as the Kennewick and Hanford departments, assisted.
