Eli Young Band to perform at Benton Franklin Fair

2:34 Bryant Scott conquers 50-mile race, 8 months after nearly losing his life to heat stroke Pause

0:22 California Highway Patrol seeking car surfing daredevil after dangerous highway stunt

0:13 WATCH: Man attempts to get into car in Richland

2:01 Japan's gift of cherry blossom trees infested with pests

1:49 How do you protect your dog from parvo?

1:26 VIDEO: Carl Underwood returns as a champ

1:01 Vit plant receives big piece of equipment

0:41 Kamiakin football team heads to state

2:32 COMING SOON - 'Justice League' offers new trailer