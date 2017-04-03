Eli Young Band to perform at Benton Franklin Fair

Eli Young Band will perform Aug. 25 at the Benton Franklin Fair and Rodeo.
Reserved seats go on sale at 8 a.m. April 7 at bentonfranklinfair.com, Kennewick Ranch & Home and the fair office.
The country band includes Jon Jones, Chris Thompson, Mike Eli and James Young. It’s known for hits such as Crazy Girl, Drunk Last Night and Even If It Breaks Your Heart.
The band has performed on morning and late night TV and toured with acts from Toby Keith to Kenny Chesney, Rascal Flatts, Tim McGraw, Jason Aldean, Darius Rucker and Dave Matthews Band.
Reserved seating is $15, not including fair admission. General seating is free with admission.
