Tri-City area residents may be picked for energy efficiency survey

About 18,000 Eastern Washington residents will receive postcards asking them to participate in a survey for a study of energy efficiency in northwest residential buildings.
The study, called the Residential Building Stock Assessment, is being conducted by an alliance of Northwest utilities and energy efficiency organizations, including Benton PUD, Franklin PUD, Richland Energy Service, Benton REA and the Bonneville Power Administration.
Results of the study about how people use energy will be used for future energy planning efforts. Results also will be used to design utility rebate programs for energy efficiency offered by local utilities and the Bonneville Power Administration.
Some people who respond to the survey may be chosen for a home visit to gather data about lighting, appliances and insulation.
