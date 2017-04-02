May 1 is deadline to pay local property taxes

Property owners who pay taxes themselves have a small reprieve this year.
Deadline to pay the first half of the 2017 property tax bill is May 1 because the usual deadline, April 30, is a Sunday.
Taxes are considered late if the first half is not paid by May 1. If the first half is paid by then, the balance owed is late if not paid by Oct. 31.
Taxes must be postmarked by the deadline. Because of the way Tri-City mail is routed, the only way to ensure mail is properly postmarked is to take it to a local post office by 4 p.m. and ask that it be postmarked.
Franklin County taxpayers can pay at co.franklin.wa.us/treasurer, in person at the Franklin County Treasurer’s Office, 1016 N. Fourth Ave., Pasco, or at the drop box in the courthouse parking lot.
Benton County tax payers can pay at bentoncountytax.com/index.html. Property tax payments are accepted in person at the Prosser Courthouse, 620 Market St., and at the Benton County Treasurer’s Kennewick office, 5600 W. Canal Drive. There are drop boxes at both locations, and at Benton City Hall, 708 Ninth St., and at the Benton County Auditor’s Richland office, 101 Wellsian Way, Suite E.
Property taxes are a key revenue source that supports government at all levels, including county operations, city functions, libraries, schools, some hospitals, mosquito control and other functions.
Franklin County details its property tax rates at bit.ly/FranklinTaxBook and Benton County details its at bit.ly/BentonTaxBook.
