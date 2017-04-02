AARP offering smart driver classes this month

AARP is offering several smart driver classes in April in Walla Walla, College Place and the Tri-Cities.
▪ Pasco: From 1 to 5 p.m. April 4-5 at the Pasco Senior Center, 1315 N. Seventh Ave. Call 509-545-3459.
▪ Richland: From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 18-19 at the Richland Community Center, 500 Amon Park Drive. Call 509-942-7378.
▪ College Place: At 8:30 a.m. April 17 at SonBridge Community Center, 1200 S.E. 12th St. Call 509-529-3100.
▪ Walla Walla: From 1 to 5 p.m. April 24-25 at Walla Walla General Hospital, 1025 S. Second Ave. Call 509-522-2424.
The class is $20, and there is a $5 discount for AARP members. Participants are encouraged to check with their automobile insurance agent for details about the type of discount they can received for taking the course.
For more information, visit aarp.org/ADS2014 or call 888-227-7669.
Comments