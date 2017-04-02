Tri-City restaurant inspections through March 24

Each week, the Tri-City Herald publishes results for restaurants that score 25 or more “red” points on their Benton-Franklin Health District inspections, triggering automatic revisits.
By law, all establishments selling food are subject to inspection, from full-service restaurants to coffee carts.
Establishments are rated on a state point system that’s based on the federal food code for the conditions in the restaurant at the time of the unannounced inspection. The point scale ranges up to 415 points.
Red points reflect more concerning issues requiring immediate inspection. An establishment receiving 25 or more red points on a routine inspection must be re-inspected. Blue points indicate situations that need to be fixed, but not immediately. Restaurants receiving 10 or more red points when re-inspected are inspected again.
Past restaurant inspections can be viewed at the health district’s website, bfhd.wa.gov/food/index.php.
For questions or concerns regarding reports, call the health district at 509-460-4205.
Establishments requiring re-inspection
AFC Sushi, 2811 W. 10th Ave., Kennewick, March 23, routine (25 Red, 0 Blue)
Notes: Room temperature storage.
Azteca Mexican Restaurant, 6505 W. Canal Drive, Kennewick, March 22, second follow-up to Nov. 18 routine (10 Red, 0 Blue)
Notes: Hand sink blocked.
Fred Meyer (Deli), 2811 W. 10th Ave., Kennewick, March 23, routine (55 Red, 5 Blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent; improper hot holding; room temperature storage.
Fred Meyer (Meat), 2811 W. 10th Ave., Kennewick, March 23, routine (30 Red, 0 Blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent; shell stock tags not properly dated; raw meat contact surfaces improperly sanitized; improper cold holding (between 42 degrees and 45 degrees).
Fred Meyer (Store), 2811 W. 10th Ave., Kennewick, March 23, routine (25 Red, 11 Blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent; no hot water at hand sink; improper produce washing.
Jack in the Box, 49 Columbia Point Drive, Richland, March 21, routine (30 Red, 5 Blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent; improper use of time as a control.
Tesoro, 4804 N. Road 68, Pasco, March 21, routine (30 Red, 5 Blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent; blocked hand sink; no thermometer present; name change of establishment not reported.
3 Margaritas, 627 Jadwin Ave., Richland, March 21, routine (35 Red, 5 Blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent; raw animal products stored above ready-to-eat foods; improper cold holding (above 45 degrees); thermometer not functioning properly; chemicals improperly stored.
Walmart Supercenter (Deli), 4820 N. Road 68, Pasco, March 24, routine (40 Red, 5 Blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent; no paper towels at hand sink; improper hot holding.
Establishments not requiring re-inspection
Auntie Anne’s Pretzels, 4820 N. Road 68, Pasco, March 21, routine (5 Red, 0 Blue)
Bethlehem Lutheran School, 2505 W. 27th Ave., Kennewick, March 22, routine (0 Red, 0 Blue)
Budd’s Broiler, 450 Columbia Point Drive, Richland, March 17, routine (15 Red, 5 Blue)
Canyon View Elementary School, 1229 W. 22nd Ave., Kennewick, March 21, routine (0 Red, 0 Blue)
Chiawana High School, 8125 W. Argent, Pasco, March 23, routine (0 Red, 5 Blue)
Dollar Tree, 7411 Canal Drive, Kennewick, March 21, routine (10 Red, 2 Blue)
Dutch Bros Coffee, 731 W. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick, March 23, routine (0 Red, 5 Blue)
Dutch Bros Coffee, 496 W. Keene Road, Richland, March 23, routine (10 Red, 0 Blue)
Fred Meyer (Bakery), 2811 W. 10th Ave., Kennewick, March 23, routine (0 Red, 0 Blue)
Fred Meyer (Starbucks), 2811 W. 10th Ave., Kennewick, March 23, routine (0 Red, 0 Blue)
Highlands Middle School, 425 S. Tweedt St., Kennewick, March 21, first follow-up to Feb. 13 routine (0 Red, 0 Blue)
John McLoughlin Middle School, 2803 Road 88, Pasco, March 23, routine (Red, 3 Blue)
Los Pinos, 1504 W. Lewis St., Pasco, March 23, third follow-up to Feb. 2 routine (5 Red, 0 Blue)
Pasco Child Development Center, 315 W. Court St., Pasco, March 21, routine.
Pho Le, 320 N. Kellogg, Kennewick, March 22, second follow-up to Nov. 29 routine (0 Red, 0 Blue)
Phoenix High School, 1315 W. Fourth Ave., Kennewick, March 21, routine (0 Red, 0 Blue)
Porter’s Real Barbecue, 705 The Parkway, Richland, March 21, routine (0 Red, 0 Blue)
Robert Frost Elementary School, 1915 N. 22nd Ave., Pasco, March 22, routine (0 Red, 0 Blue)
Rockabilly Roasting Co., 3012 Road 68, Pasco, March 21, routine (10 Red, 5 Blue)
Starbucks Coffee, 6615 W. Canal Drive, March 21, routine (0 Red, 2 Blue)
Tailwinds PSC LLC Coffee, 3601 N. 20th Ave., Pasco, March 21, routine (0 Red, 0 Blue). Tailwinds Post (5 Red, 8 Blue), Tailwinds Pre (0 Red, 5 Blue)
Thai Garden, 101 N. Union, Kennewick, March 22, second follow-up to Nov. 29 routine (0 Red, 0 Blue)
Walmart Supercenter, 4820 N. Road 58, Pasco, March 24, routine, Bakery (5 Red, 0 Blue), Meat (5 Red, 0 Blue)
Walgreens, 5506 Road 68, Pasco, March 21, routine (0 Red, 0 Blue)
Wendy Culverwell: 509-582-1514, @WendyCulverwell
