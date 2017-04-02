Mid-Columbia agendas for April 3-5

Monday
Kennewick Planning Commission: canceled
Richland Americans With Disabilities Act Citizens Review Committee, 4:30 p.m., 975 George Washington Way: ADA transition plan update.
Pasco City Council, 7 p.m., 525 N. Third Ave.: discuss taxicab and transportation network company licensing; the comprehensive stormwater management plan; a special permit for a Court Street day care, and the sale of land on 20th Avenue near Argent Road.
Tuesday
West Richland City Council: canceled.
Prosser City Council work session, 601 Seventh St.: agenda unavailable.
Benton City Council, Benton City Community Center: agenda unavailable.
Benton County Commission, 9 a.m., courthouse, 620 Market St., Prosser: bid opening for official county newspaper.
Kennewick Irrigation District Board, 9 a.m., 2015 S. Ely St.: consider board member vacancy, an amendment to the land agreement with the Finley School District and revision of the Helping Hands Program.
Kennewick City Council, 5 p.m., pothole tour, 6:30 p.m., regular meeting, 210 W. Sixth Ave.: recognize outgoing volunteer commissioners.
Richland City Council, 7:30 p.m., 505 Swift Blvd.: Agenda unavailable.
Wednesday
Franklin County Commission, 9 a.m., 1016 N. Fourth, Pasco: mental health consultant.
