April 2, 2017 12:38 PM

Mid-Columbia agendas for April 3-5

Monday

Kennewick Planning Commission: canceled

Richland Americans With Disabilities Act Citizens Review Committee, 4:30 p.m., 975 George Washington Way: ADA transition plan update.

Pasco City Council, 7 p.m., 525 N. Third Ave.: discuss taxicab and transportation network company licensing; the comprehensive stormwater management plan; a special permit for a Court Street day care, and the sale of land on 20th Avenue near Argent Road.

Tuesday

West Richland City Council: canceled.

Prosser City Council work session, 601 Seventh St.: agenda unavailable.

Benton City Council, Benton City Community Center: agenda unavailable.

Benton County Commission, 9 a.m., courthouse, 620 Market St., Prosser: bid opening for official county newspaper.

Kennewick Irrigation District Board, 9 a.m., 2015 S. Ely St.: consider board member vacancy, an amendment to the land agreement with the Finley School District and revision of the Helping Hands Program.

Kennewick City Council, 5 p.m., pothole tour, 6:30 p.m., regular meeting, 210 W. Sixth Ave.: recognize outgoing volunteer commissioners.

Richland City Council, 7:30 p.m., 505 Swift Blvd.: Agenda unavailable.

Wednesday

Franklin County Commission, 9 a.m., 1016 N. Fourth, Pasco: mental health consultant.

