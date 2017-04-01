Meals on Wheels menu for April 3-7

Monday — Herbed chicken, mushroom sauce, oven roasted red potatoes, green beans, tossed salad with dressing, peaches.
Tuesday — Beef stir fry, brown rice, apple cabbage slaw, wheat roll, cherry crisp.
Wednesday — Sweet and sour pork, confetti rice, tossed salad with dressing, Oriental vegetables, hot spiced apples.
Thursday — Meatloaf with gravy, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans, bread, pineapple upside down cake.
Friday — Grilled chicken sandwich, clam chowder, spinach salad with dressing, crackers, yogurt and berries.
Call for reservations the day before between 9 a.m.-noon: Richland, 509-943-0779; Kennewick, 509-585-4241; Pasco, 509-543-5706; Parkside, 545-2169; Benton City, 509-588-3094; Prosser, 509-786-1148; Connell, 509-234-0766. Cafe 736-0045. Menu substitutions may occasionally occur. Café also serves soup, salads & sandwiches. www.seniorliferesources.org
