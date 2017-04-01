Six-vehicle pileup delays traffic Saturday on Highway 395

A six-vehicle pileup on Highway 395 started with car trouble on the blue bridge Saturday afternoon.
Traffic started backing up on the highway after the vehicle stopped running about 2 p.m. As drivers made their way around the obstacle in one of the northbound lanes, a traffic jam started to form, said Washington State Patrol Trooper Chris Thorson.
A driver following too closely set off a chain of collisions after reaching the traffic jam.
One person was transported by ambulance from the scene with minor injuries, Thorson said.
The vehicles were removed from the scene by about 3 p.m.
Comments