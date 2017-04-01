Man remains in critical condition after allegedly causing head-on collision

A driver was in critical condition Saturday after allegedly causing a head-on collision on Highway 224.
Marcus Hastings, 50, of Selah, was headed east about 2:40 p.m. when his 1995 Chevy pickup crossed the center line and hit a 2011 Ford Focus, Washington State Patrol Trooper Chris Thorson said.
Witnesses found Hastings unconscious in the vehicle, and pulled him to safety as the pickup caught fire.
“They saved his life,” Thorson said.
Hastings was taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland, where he remains in critical condition.
The Focus’ driver, Larry Thomas, 40, of Richland, was taken to the hospital with a broken ankle.
Alcohol allegedly was a factor in the collision, Thorson said. Hastings is being investigated for vehicular assault.
The collision occurred roughly 100 yards east of the highway’s intersection with Keene Road. The state Department of Transportation and the State Patrol closed the highway between Keene and Ruppert roads for roughly 2 1/2 hours while the investigation took place.
The road opened again at 5 p.m.
