Trios Health board names interim CEO amid restructuring

Trios Health has an new interim CEO — the man who’s leading the public hospital district through a period of restructuring.
Craig R. Cudworth was appointed to the post on Thursday evening in a unanimous vote by the Kennewick Public Hospital District board.
Cudworth is an employee of Quorum Health Resources, which was hired by the board to assess the district’s operations and finances and help with an improvement plan.
As part of the plan, some layoffs are happening. Affected employees have been notified.
The district plans to make more information about the layoffs public on Friday.
Cudworth has worked in several health systems across the country. Most recently, he was acting CEO for Franklin Foundation Hospital in Franklin, La., a Trios news release said. He’s also worked for Quorum in hospitals from South Carolina to Mississippi.
He holds a master’s degree in health care administration from Virginia Commonwealth University/Medical College of Virginia.
Glen Marshall, who’s been Trios’ CEO for years, will officially retire in June and is transitioning away from day-to-day management.
