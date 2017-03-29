Pay raises take effect in 2018 for Pasco mayor, council members

The seven people elected to Pasco City Council this November will benefit from the first salary bump in a decade.
Council members sworn in at the start of 2018 will receive $1,115 per month, while the council-selected mayor will get $1,450.
Originally, the 11.5 percent compensation increase was going to be phased in over a few years, depending on when each council position’s new term began.
But since a federal judge decided the entire board must face election later this year, city staff needed to confirm that the previously revised ordinance is still accurate in reflecting the increase for those positions elected in 2017.
Deputy City Manager Stan Strebel brought the issue before the council Monday to make sure its members agree with staff’s interpretation of the ordinance.
“I believe that’s true,” said Mayor Matt Watkins.
Under state law, compensation adjustments for an elected municipal officer can only be applied at the start of a new term. That means seated council members won’t see the additional money unless they are re-elected.
The raise was calculated by city staff based on inflation since the last adjustment in 2008. The current stipend is $1,000 per member and $1,300 for the mayor.
Watkins previously said the city council stipends make up about one-half of 1 percent of Pasco’s general fund budget.
Councilman Al Yenney also noted that this would put everyone on the same pay schedule at the same time, instead of half the council getting a raise in 2018 and the remainder in 2020.
All seven positions are up for grabs after Senior Judge Lonny R. Suko ruled in January that Pasco can move forward with a new plan to have six council districts and one at-large seat.
The decision was in response to a lawsuit that claimed Latino candidates in Pasco have not been given an equal opportunity because of the longstanding system with five council districts and two at-large seats.
Three of the six districts now are Latino majority.
Since Pasco left it to Suko to decide how quickly the new plan should go into effect, the judge decided that “prompt implementation is required” to assure “citizens will have their voices heard now.”
The filing period to run for office is May 15-19.
Kristin M. Kraemer: 509-582-1531, @KristinMKraemer
