Paws-abilities Place expansion project to double size of Richland dog park

Deanna Rosenkranz, of Pasco, and her dog, Penelope, play during lunch break Wednesday at the temporary large dog park at the Paws-abilities Place while heavy equipment works nearby on the expansion of the popular off-leash dog park.
The second phase of the five-acre facility, located off Englewood Drive in Richland, started this week and is expected to be finished during the month of July, according to Richland parks and facilities supervisor Shawn Harper.
The existing large dog park was closed last fall for a grounds improvement project and will likely open in June, about three weeks before the new one.
Site preparation of the 2.5-acre area, which will double the park’s size, is expected to last through the week.
