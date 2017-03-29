Northwest Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine to join Kadlec

Northwest Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine is joining Kadlec in Richland.
The practice will become part of Kadlec Clinic on April 1.
“With the addition of the providers into the clinic team, we are also adding a new clinic and surgery center at 1351 Fowler St., Richland,” said a Kadlec news release.
The facility will have 20 exam rooms, three surgical bays, X-ray and on-site physical therapy. It opens this summer.
A ribbon cutting and open house starts at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 30, at the new surgery center. Tours run until 1:30 p.m. and then be available again from 5 to 7 p.m.
Kadlec Clinic Northwest Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine will provide sports medicine, general orthopaedics, concussion management, joint replacement, chronic pain management, arthroscopy and hand, wrist, foot, ankle and spine care, the release said.
“We are excited about the collaborative care for our patients with the addition of the expert providers at Northwest Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine,” said Brian Barry, chief operating officer of Kadlec Clinic. “Having hospital employed orthopedic specialists is new and innovative to our community. Not only will it bring patients a more robust referral network, but also a streamlined health care experience from injury through recovery.”
Dr. Joshua Bales, an orthopaedic surgeon with Northwest Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine, said his practice has a proud history in the community.
“In uniting with Kadlec and Providence, we look forward to augmenting our service to the community and each unique patient, bringing first class orthopaedic care into an integrated system,” he said in the news release.
More online: kadlec.org/ortho.
Comments